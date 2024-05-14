Jaki Mathaga

How I discovered my son had autism

Jaki Mathaga, the founder of Arthur’s Dream Autism Trust Foundation, during an interview on March 27, 2024, in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

By  James Rogoi

What you need to know:

  • To learn more about her son’s condition, Jaki Mathaga started her now life-long quest for knowledge.
  • Jaki attended her clinics religiously and did everything the doctors told her to

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM No easy choices for Raila in AUC job bid

    Raila Odinga

  2. PREMIUM Mum guilt: How we overcame leaving our newborns at home

    Mother and baby

  3. PREMIUM Youth Fund on death bed with nil budget allocation

    National Treasury

  4. PREMIUM Former governors plot comeback in 2027 polls

    Kidero

  5. PREMIUM Blacklisted loan accounts jump 97pc on costly credit

    Loan default