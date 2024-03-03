Rigathi Gachagua and Cecily Mbarire

Anger, rip-offs and new taxes: Politics of farming and new Ruto, Gachagua headache

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire tour the stands during the Embu Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries Exhibition at the Kalro grounds, Embu County on March 1, 2024.

Photo credit: DPCS

By  Sunday Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • The Treasury plans to introduce a withholding tax of five percent on farm produce sold to cooperative societies and agro-processors.
  • In the new rules, farmers have up to March 31 to register for eTims and keep records to determine taxable income.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM MPs probe Sh147bn Uhuru-Ruto emergency fund expenditure

    Uhuru and Ruto

  2. PREMIUM Faith Odhiambo: The dancing new LSK boss who put Ruto, Parliament on radar

    Faith Odhiambo

  3. PREMIUM Man’s pain of losing life savings in sacco after years of toiling

    Thomas Obure

  4. PREMIUM Irregular Sh25bn road cash use puts NLC, KeNHA on spot

    Changamwe roundabout Interchange