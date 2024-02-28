President William Ruto

Friends again? President Ruto, Raila and the power of photography

President William Ruto (left) and opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisozi, Uganda, on February 26, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor of the Daily Nation

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The photos tell the story of brilliant political calculations, patience that defies logic, and the fragile nature of partisan relationships.
  • By accepting Mr Odinga into his fold and even propping him up for the AU chairmanship, Dr Ruto has shifted the tectonic plates of the country’s political landscape in his favour.
  • He has presented himself as a true, forgiving and tolerant statesman who is willing to cross .

