Raila Odinga and Olusegun Obasanjo

Why Mt Kenya is jittery over Raila Odinga AU job bid

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in Nairobi on February 15, 2024 when he formally declared interest in the African Union Commission chairmanship.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga’s quest for the position requires home country support, and President Ruto’s gesture, which analysts believe, does not auger well with a section of Mt Kenya leaders.
  • Many are concerned, even worried, about this Raila AU deal because it sorts of confirms that Raila and Ruto have a deal.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How Kenya boosted African-American politics

    Malcolm X, Martin Luther King

  2. PREMIUM In darkness: Nightmare of getting connected to the grid

    Kenya Power technicians

  3. PREMIUM Frustration galore in Kenyans' tales of power cuts, ineptitude

    Blackout

  4. PREMIUM After tax pain, here comes expensive bank loans

  5. PREMIUM Piercing, tattoos open business window for young entrepreneurs

    BDL Mwaluma Arts e