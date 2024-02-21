Why Mt Kenya is jittery over Raila Odinga AU job bid

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson’s bid and subsequent endorsement by President William Ruto’s administration appears to have rattled a section of Mt Kenya leaders.

For a region that overwhelmingly voted for President Ruto against Mr Odinga in the last presidential elections, analysts say that possible camaraderie between the two leaders could probably affect Mt Kenya’s position in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Mr Odinga’s quest for the position requires home country support, and President Ruto’s gesture, which analysts believe, does not auger well with a section of leaders from the Mountain who feel their working together could alienate them from the centre of power.

Political analyst Herman Manyora argues that the jitters in Mt Kenya are orchestrated by fears that president Ruto and Mr Odinga could have a secret pact that would play to their disadvantage.

“Many are concerned, even worried, about this Raila AU deal because it sorts of confirms that Raila and Ruto have a deal. And that this secret deal could spell doom for their close allies and be a stab in the back to Mt. Kenya region,” Mr Manyora says.

For Mr Mark Bichachi, another political analyst, there is no way that Mr Odinga declared his interest in the top regional post without support from both President Ruto and former president Kenyatta, and by extension Azimio.

“Such a move has serious political implications in local politics. It throws a spammer into 2027 elections as well as the machinations of the ruling party in Nyanza,” Mr Bichachi says, adding it’s the cause of the jitters by a section of leaders.

Already some leaders in Mr Odinga’s coalition from the region have expressed their concerns over what they termed as failure by the ODM leader to brief them on his plans before going public last week.

Close allies of Azimio chairman, Uhuru Kenyatta confided in the Nation that the latter and Mr Odinga were scheduled to meet in Mombasa county, during an event organised by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir but this didn’t happen.

“Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga’s meeting didn’t materialise as the former president had to rush to Congo, DRC over the conflict,” disclosed the Azimio official.

Another revealed, “Mr Odinga kept the decision a secret and only roped in the Azimio principals after the public endorsed by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

The Azimio leaders from Central Kenya include Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, Jubilee Party’s Kenyatta and Usawa Kwa Wote Party’s Mwangi Wa Iria.

Although the allies affirmed Mr Odinga engaged them later, the feeling among them is that their involvement was secondary to the Ruto-Raila deal, but they still publicly endorsed his continental bid.

But yesterday, ODM National Chairman John Mbadi said there is no cause for alarm as “we are still in Azimio unless the party decides otherwise.”

He pointed out that the AUC post was a continental position, which has no convergence with local politics but insisted that the home government’s support remains vital in Mr Odinga’s quest.

“It’s the government of Kenya that has a say. It’s vital to have the home government support rather than go as a lone ranger. It’s just good manners for your home country to support you,” Mr Mbadi said.

Mr Bichachi notes that, apart from some leaders from the Mt Kenya region who may not wish Mr Odinga luck in the AUC post, some of his loyalists may not be happy with the plan.

“They feel that the ease with, which they have sailed through politics by riding on Raila’s coattails could be affected. Such politicians will invariably cry foul at Raila’s bid,” he argues.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Mr Korir Sing’oei while attending the 37th AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia said they will advance the ODM leader’s bid.

“We look forward to working together in advancing this important agenda,” he disclosed.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had also asserted that East Africa is ready to produce the next AUC chairperson, lifting the lid on Kenya’s support for Mr Odinga.

Mr Mudavadi who also doubles up as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs reiterated the quest for East Africa to rise and be counted within the African Union set-up.

"South, Central and West Africa have had a share of serving as chairperson various times since 2002. East and North Africa are yet to have that opportunity," he said.

In President Ruto’s fold, his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has equally endorsed Mr Odinga for the AUC post, causing jitters among some local leaders from Mt Kenya region.

On Monday, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’awa(UDA) instead fronted ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta against the opposition chief.

The senator went ahead to urge Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the senior most Mt Kenya leader in government to rethink their support for Mr Odinga and instead push for Mr Kenyatta’s candidature.

Mr Kenyatta has, however, not publicly declared his interest in the position, if any, and has remained mum on the matter.

“They are making the issue political for no good reason. Uhuru has not declared his candidacy. Should he declare then the AU post will be very political and will not be different from Kenya politics which will be very unfortunate,” stated Prof Winnie Mitullah, political analyst and University don.

Prof Mitullah faults those fronting Mr Kenyatta for the position for “making the issue political for no good reason.”

“Uhuru has not declared his candidacy. Should he declare then the AU post will be very political and will not be different from Kenyan politics which will be very unfortunate,” she argues.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah on his part said they would back Mr Odinga, noting that he is an African statesman.

“Whenever any Kenyan is nominated for or applies for a job anywhere in the world, we as Kenyans are obligated to support him. He is not going there as an ODM leader but as a Kenyan and we support his bid,” Mr Ichung’wah told the ‘Nation’.

He said: “If he has offered himself for that international job, we shall treat him as a Kenyan and support him.”

Mr Mbadi said Mr Odinga threw himself in the ring after consulting his continental friends.

“It’s a position local politicians cannot determine. It’s about the Head of States and people should not read too much in the government’s endorsement of Raila.”

Mr Mbadi noted, that how local politics will play depends on how resident Ruto will handle pertinent issues affecting Kenyans.

“Ruto too must do things differently. He should do things better. He (Mr Odinga) will not just follow Ruto because he supported him for the post,” the MP told Nation.

Mr Mbadi disclosed that those who were angling for Mr Odinga’s support must prove themselves in the political arena.

“Anybody who wants to lead must demonstrate he has what it takes to lead,” he said.



