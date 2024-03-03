William Ruto

President Ruto tightens grip on power, targets opposition and strategic institutions

President William Ruto addresses wananchi moments after the commissioning of Changachicha Irrigation project in Nyeri County on February 15, 2024.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Roselyne Obala

What you need to know:

  • President Ruto also seems to be scoring big at the counties, with governors happy to honour his invites and have pledged their support for him.
  • On the international level, President Ruto seems to be enjoying massive United States support, with President Joe Biden set to host him on a State visit in May.

