Ruto's riot act to CSs and PSs as Cabinet retreat ends

The Second National Executive Retreat wound up in Naivasha on Wednesday 21, with underperforming Cabinet Secretaries and their respective Principal Secretaries receiving a stern admonition from President William Ruto to step up their game.

The closed-door meetings convened by President William Ruto served as a platform to address concerns about lacklustre performances within the cabinet as he shaped the agenda for the legacy-driven success of his administration.

Sources within the meeting said that the clear and resounding message from the head of state was that underperforming ministers are now on notice, and the status quo is no longer acceptable.

While the specific details of the retreat remained confidential, insiders said key performance indicators, policy implementation timelines, and overall responsiveness to national priorities were focal points of the three-day discussions.

They also hinted at the image of a more hands-on president during the meeting, with more warnings outside the glare of cameras demanding point-by-point action plans.

The teams were split into two, with the first making presentations on Tuesday while the second team did so yesterday.

“The directive from the President now serves as both a wake-up call and an opportunity for course correction within the cabinet. Our response to the challenges highlighted during the retreat is anticipated to define the national government’s trajectory in the months ahead marking a critical juncture in the pursuit of national development goals,” a source in attendance of the meeting revealed.

One of those on the receiving end, the Nation understands, is Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki over the passport processing backlog.

There have been unsuccessful administrative challenges at the passport office in attempts to break down cartels at Nyayo House leading to many Kenyans losing out on job applications abroad yet the government was keen on such opportunities to leverage on remittances.

The ministry was asked to keep its word and sort out the passport mess within three months.

The meeting was also informed of the mismatch and disconnect between acquired local skills and the available employment openings, posing significant hurdles for aspiring professionals looking to make a mark in foreign job markets.

This was the case in point where 2, 500 nursing jobs in Saudi Arabia where only 500 applicants were successful by early February.

Another factor contributing to this discrepancy is the lack of alignment between educational curricula and the evolving needs of global job markets and it was agreed there is a need to update the curricula taught in Tvets.

In a bid to fortify the integrity and effectiveness of audit processes, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu called for enhanced access and alignment within the state agencies.

President William Ruto accompanied by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u, CBK Governor Dr Kamau Thugge, Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo and Commissioner General for Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Humphrey Wattanga during a presser at Lake Naivasha Resort on the third day of National Executive retreat on February 21, 2024. Photo credit: BONIFACE MWANGI| NMG

She emphasised the need for seamless collaboration and synchronisation among stakeholders during the audit journey to ultimately contribute to a more robust and accountable public sector within the Kenya Kwanza government.

Yesterday, President Ruto talked tough on the individual performance of each CS and their integrity saying they must develop a structural working formula.

“We cannot allow integrity issues to derail the plan we have. We have a population with a legitimate expectation of us. They have a track record of my performance so they judge me by a higher standard than would have been ordinarily the case. Because we work together, you are judged by those same standards,” Dr Ruto said.

The president said from the presentations by the executive, the ministries and state departments could do “a lot better” exuding confidence that by now, all the leaders should have settled into their various roles.

Besides the focus on performance, there was also concern over cases where some CSs have publicly denounced and contradicted government positions on crucial matters.

“Our success is going to be the collective success of every one of us. Do not allow your colleague to fail, do not undermine your colleague because if your colleague fails it is also your failure. Let us find ways to encourage, look out and support one another,” he said.

“There was a time when people were trying to find their way around the government, that time is now behind us and everybody should know what to do. We must continuously coordinate and synergise so that we can have an all-encompassing delivery,” the President said.

He affirmed the appointment of former CS Adan Mohammed as the President's Strategy & Execution Officer in collaboration with the Head of Public Service to ensure turf wars within different ministries cease.

Mr Adan’s role is to help ministries and departments in making decisions that will eventually shape the president’s development legacy.

That arrangement ensures the president’s inner circle is in all critical sectors of the economy and governance structures including foreign services.

“Some decisions in the government take too long and I have established in Adan's office that such decisions are made now. If they are made a day after they may miss the targets,” he explained.

Members of the executive will also be held personally responsible for every decision and policy they make.

They are also to seek guidance from Dr Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi or the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei whenever they are unsure about making certain decisions that touch on the well-being of Kenyans.

“It doesn’t matter whether somebody called you or somebody threatened you, don’t make the wrong decision. If you are threatened or coerced by individuals purporting to be cronies, my cousin or relatives, do not hesitate to reach me via my personal mobile line.

“Also, If I want anything from any of you, I will call you myself and I can confirm to you it will not be about any transaction, but about your performance,” he said.

He revealed he has personally called CSs and PSs whenever he has intelligence that wrong things are about to happen in their state departments.

“There is no room or space or opportunity for this administration not to deal with corruption firmly, decisively, and conclusively,” he said.