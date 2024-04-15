Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga.

Inside Raila’s grand plan to safeguard ODM as he sets sights on AU post

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The NEC at the same time endorsed the new-look three-member National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) to replace the defunct National Elections Board (NEB) that was disbanded
  • Mr Wako’s and Ms Zani’s names were proposed and approved during the NEC meeting last Thursday to join Dr Oginga, Mr Bosire and Mr Kawino in the five-member team that will now have critical management roles
  • There has been clamour for succession of Mr Odinga as the ODM leader after he hinted at his possible exit should he win the AUC post in February next year’s poll


