KDF men storm police station to rescue colleagues who were arrested for disarming cop

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) servicemen on Wednesday afternoon stormed Lodwar Police Station to rescue four colleagues who were arrested for disarming a police officer at a roadblock near Turkana University College.

Earlier in the day, the four army men were travelling in a water bowser while headed to Moi Gardens to fetch water when they had a confrontation with a police officer after he delayed their trip.

The four KDF soldiers being interrogated at Lodwar Police Station after they were arrested for disarming a police officer at a roadblock near Turkana University College on April 17, 2024. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

A security official privy to the incident alleged that the police officer was ordered to go on his knees but refused.

He was then disarmed by one of the KDF soldiers who also shot several times in the air before proceeding with their journey.

The police officer was told to collect the firearm at Loturerei camp in Kanam Kemer Ward where the army men are based.

However, news of the incident prompted other police officers to rush to Moi Gardens where they also fired shots that caused tension in Lodwar town, before arresting the four KDF soldiers.

"Upon arrival, three KDF soldiers were seated in a shade and the driver was inside the water bowser. When they were ordered to surrender, the driver cocked his AK47 assault rifle…This prompted officers to shoot in the air and the driver surrendered by alighting from the said water bowser…he left his rifle inside," a police report indicated.

Curious members of the public outside Lodwar Police Station where four KDF soldiers were being held after being arrested for disarming a police officer at a roadblock. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

The situation would later escalate after more than 10 armed soldiers stormed Lodwar Police Station in a dramatic move aimed at releasing the four.

The station borders the Lodwar Law Courts, Turkana County Assembly and County Commissioner's office, thus attracting attention from members of the public.

Turkana Central Sub-County Police Commander Samwel Boit, who later arrived at the police station with other officials of the Sub-County Security Committee, engaged with KDF bosses over the matter.

The four KDF soldiers, who had refused to provide their identities and were booked as unknown, were still detained at the police cells when journalists visited the station. They will reportedly be charged with robbery with violence.

Police officers monitor the situation from a watchtower after KDF soldiers stormed Lodwar Police Station to rescue their four colleagues who had been arrested on April 17, 2024. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

KDF has established a base at Kanam Kemer Ward on the outskirts of Lodwar town after the Turkana County Government and Ministry of Defence inked a deal allocating land for military use in different parts of Turkana back in April 2021.

The Turkana community consented to allocation of 2,000 hectares of land in Kanamkemer, being 1,000 hectares each in Kaputir, Kapedo/Napeitom, Lapur, Kibish, Lokichoggio, Nanam and Letea Wards.