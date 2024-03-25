Two police reservists killed in Al Shabaab attack

Two National Police Reservists were killed and another injured in an attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Ziwa la Taa village in Witu,Lamu County at the weekend.

Local administrators told the Nation that heavily armed men raided the village around 9pm on Saturday.

The two officers died on the spot while one escaped with bullet wounds on the leg.

"Three police reservists were patrolling the village at night when they were attacked by the militiamen. An exchange of fire ensued, during which two police reservists were killed while another was shot on the left foot. The injured officer was rushed to the Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital for treatment," said the administrator who asked not to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Before Ziwa la Taa raid, the militiamen are said to have been repulsed as they tried to force their way into the Pandanguo General Service Unit camp in Lamu West.

Security agencies in Lamu have launched a manhunt for the attackers. The village borders Boni forest.

"We're in pursuit of the terrorists who attacked and killed the two officers and injured one. We've concentrated our efforts more on areas within and surrounding Boni forest where we believe the attackers are hiding," said a police source on the ground.

This is not the first time Ziwa La Taa village is being attacked. On December 25,2022, two people were killed while several houses and motorcycles were torched when suspected al-Shabaab militants raided the village around 8.30pm.

The Saturday attack also comes barely six months after the last terrorist attack happened in Lamu West.

Between June and September,2023, some 30 people were killed while over 40 houses and a church were torched when al-Shabaab militants raided Salama,Juhudi,Widho,Marafa, Poromoko and surrounding villages.

The move resulted in the displacement of locals, who camped at Juhudi Primary school,Lamu West.