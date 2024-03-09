Terror convicts

Jailed terrorists Abdimajit Hassan, Mohammed Osman had links to Dusit gunman

Terror convicts (from left) Lydia Nyawira Mburu, Mohamed Osman Nane and Abdimajit Hassan Adan.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Nyaboga Kiage

What you need to know:

  • Abdimajit and Nane were arrested in 2018 in Isiolo with explosives and AK 47 rifles
  • The two will serve 19 years in Kamiti Maximum Prison after six years were commuted.

  • Riziki was the suicide bomber who blew himself up outside Secret Garden restaurant.

