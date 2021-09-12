USA 9/11 terror attack
File | Henny Ray Abrams | AFP

News

Prime

How the global war on terror changed Kenya

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Nairobi. “Ghai’s radical plan for times of change,” reads the Daily Nation headline, in reference to proposed constitutional amendments.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.