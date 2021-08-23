Police arrest two suspected terrorists at Likoni ferry crossing

Police in Mombasa Monday morning intercepted and arrested two terror suspects at the Likoni crossing channel.

The officers recovered two AK-47 riffles, two magazines, machetes and assorted weapons.

There was drama when the two were intercepted while in Toyota Probox car registration KCE 695U, just before entering the ferry.

In the five-minute incident which caught locals unawares, the officers shot in the air, blindfolded the suspects and put in police vehicles.

The two were transporting the weapons from Lunga Lunga and were crossing over to Mombasa, where it is suspected they had planned to attack a security installation, most likely a police station.

Police handcuff one of the terror suspects arrested at the Likoni crossing on August 23, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Phones seized

Detectives also seized their phones for further interrogation.

Confirming the incident, Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata said that the two will be interrogated on the activities they had planned in Mombasa.

He further said more arrests will be made.

Some of the weapons recovered from the terror suspects. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

A source said the police were acting on information they got after arresting a recently apprehended terrorism suspect in Mombasa, who then revealed the details of the planned attack.