6 arrested on Mombasa beach held 15 days for terror probe

Saad Salata, Abdiraffi Sheikh, Abdimalik Noor, Mohammed Bare, Jamal Abdi and Ridhman Issack, who were arrested at Nyali Sun Africa public beach over a suspicious celebration, at the Mombasa Law Courts on June 28, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

  • Police reports indicate that the six had erected a Somalia flag at the beach and were holding a celebration that appeared suspicious.

Six people arrested over suspicious activities at a public beach in Mombasa County will remain in police custody for 15 days to allow investigations into an alleged terror link.

