Kenya, India call for end to counter-terrorism ‘hypocrisy

terror suspect in Mombasa

ATPU officers arrest a terror suspect in Mombasa on August 23, 2021. Kenya has endorsed India’s call for world powers to end their “hypocrisy” in regard to the war on terror.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya is endorsing India’s call for world powers to end their “hypocrisy” in regard to the war on terror and o confront the challenge without other undue political influences.

