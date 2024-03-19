KDF

Why Al-Shabaab has been executing Kenyan fighters within their ranks in Somalia

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers patrol Tabda in the central sector of Somalia during 'Operation Linda Nchi' on February 20, 2012.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Trevor Nyaga, Yassir Mwanjole, and Ali Bakari are the latest victims of these executions.
  • The trio was part of the seven suspected undercover agents executed on January 16, 2014.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Nairobi’s Wabera Street: Celebrating the life of Marsabit son it is named after

    David Wabera, a former provincial administration officer.

  2. PREMIUM Inside Bungoma Stars' fairy-tale run in Mozzart Bet Cup

    Bungoma Stars players

  3. PREMIUM From Mwakenya to AI: The evolution of exam cheating in varsities

    Exam cheating

  4. PREMIUM Surrender all: Court’s warning to graft suspects in unexplained wealth cases

    Bribe