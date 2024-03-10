Unmasking terrorists linked to deadly attacks in Nairobi

One of the terrorists jailed this week for plotting attacks in Nairobi had been recruited by his brother who was later executed by Al Shabaab fighters in 2017 on accusations of being a spy.

Abdimajit Hassan Adan had been a teacher and a trader in Isiolo until 2015 when he fled to Somalia to join his brother Badrudin Hassan who would be killed by fellow Al Shabaab militants after falling out.

This emerged as the Nation put together profiles of all the people who were linked to the plot to attack critical installations in Nairobi.

A court this week jailed Abdimajit and Mohammed Osman Nane for 25 years, but they will spend 19 years at Kamiti Maximum Prisons because they have been in custody for six years.

The two were found guilty of being in possession of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), seven projectile bombs and AK 47 rifles.

The third one; Ms Lydia Nyawira, was handed a three-year jail term for forging an Identification Card. Here are their profiles gathered by the Nation.

Abdimajit Hassan Adan

He was born 30 years ago in the county of Isiolo in Kiwanjani Location to Ms Amina Madey and Mr Hassan Adan Abdirahaman.

According to documents seen by Nation, Mr Abdimajit sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2009 and scored 316 out of a possible 500 marks.

A school in Isiolo hired him to teach for some time and after that he ventured into livestock trading business. In 2015, he left for Somalia to join Al Shabaab and became a fighter in the area between Jilib and Buale. His unknown whereabouts raised eyebrows which also placed him in the radar of officers attached to Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

He was introduced into the militant group by his brother identified as Badrudin Hassan who was in 2017 killed by fellow Al Shabaab fighters who accused him of being a spy.

In October 2017, Mr Abdimajit sneaked back into the country after he received blessings from the top leadership of Al Shabaab as he was to be the main man in their plans to bomb critical installations in Nairobi.

Little did he know that he was a marked man and some officers were on his radar and wanted to know what his mission in the country was.

That is when an intelligence report revealed that plans were underway to bomb critical installations in the city.

On February 15, 2018, he was arrested and taken to ATPU headquarters before being charged in court.

Mohammed Osman Nane

He was born 29 years ago and he hails from Marsabit County, Moyale Sub-County in a location known as Central.

Mr Nane, a fourth born in a family of four, operated as a bodaboda rider and did not have a record of past criminal activities until his arrest in February 2018.

He is the son of Osman Nane who died in 2012 and Dhahabu Nane who is currently a housewife. His mother was running a hotel, which she was forced to close down after his arrest.

Mr Nane dropped out of school in 2011 but documents in our possession show that he studied the Madrasa system.

When he was not riding a bodaboda then he would be looking for pastures for livestock vendors in the community. In May 2013, upon collecting his Kenyan ID, he left for Somalia to join Al Shabaab.

Mr Nane, who is single was in October 2013 to April 2014 deployed to Jilib to teach the Quran. He had been a Quran teacher in Moyale.

In 2016, he fell out with the top leadership of Al Shabaab after he joined a group of Kenyans who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS) and went to hide in Jamame.

However, Al Shabaab fighters stormed their hideout and the group was jailed until late 2016 when they were set free and offered amnesty by the group.

Mbarak Abdi Huka

He was killed in February 2018, following a deadly shooting between Al Shabaab fighters and an elite Kenyan team in Merti, Isiolo County, as it headed to Nairobi.

Born in 1991 in Marsabit County, he joined Al Shabaab with a colleague only identified as Ahmed who escaped the deadly shooting.

His role was to transport wired Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device from El Adde during attacks.

During the planning of the attack, he acquired a falsified Kenyan national Identity Card, which was recovered from the motor vehicle that they drove in from Somalia.

Lydia Nyawira Mburu

The 30-year-old was born in Pumwani, Nairobi County but her native home is in Gilgil, Nakuru.

A mother of two, Ms Nyawira is the second born in a family of two. She joined a girls’ secondary school in Gachie.