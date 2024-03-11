Horror as armed bandits gang-rape 11-year-old girl in Samburu

A bandit attack in Loibornkare, Samburu County on Sunday turned horrific after the assailants gang-raped an 11-year-old girl.

According to Samburu Central police boss John Mwai, the armed attackers subjected the victim to physical violence before sexually assaulting her after they found her fetching firewood.

The traumatised victim was rushed to Loosuk Health Center for urgent treatment by villagers.

"The victim is recuperating in the hospital. This is a very traumatic experience for the girl and the entire community. We will keep doing our best to neutralise these gunmen," Mr Mwai said.

Since the beginning of this year, about 16 people have been killed in banditry-related incidents, with women and children bearing the brunt of these attacks.

Despite efforts by the government to enhance security measures, including the deployment of military forces, the attacks have persisted in various parts of Samburu West and Samburu North.

Not even churches and places of worship have been spared by the recent spate of bandit attacks.

In Samburu West, churches, which were once safe refuges for the residents, have now closed their doors due to incessant banditry activities.

Villages across Samburu West and parts of Samburu North that were once united by the choruses and rosaries of communal worship, now find themselves besieged by the brazen bandit attacks that have claimed several lives since the beginning of the year.

In recent months, clerics in Samburu have acknowledged that churches have been grappling with the escalating banditry.

The clergymen said communities are witnessing the shutting down of churches that were once vibrant hubs of worship and community engagement, because "banditry has instilled fear and uncertainty among congregants and religious leaders."

Churches that remain closed are Sapai church, ACK Loko, ACK Soit Pus in Samburu North and

ACK Pura, ACK Lkujita, ACK Rangau church in Samburu West.