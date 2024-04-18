President Ruto's full speech announcing death of CDF Francis Ogolla in chopper crash

KDF: Soldiers did not storm police station in Lodwar

KDF officers

The four KDF soldiers being interrogated at Lodwar Police Station after they were arrested for disarming a police officer at a roadblock near Turkana University College on April 17, 2024.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Defence Forces has said soldiers neither assaulted a police officer nor stormed a police station in Lodwar.

KDF has also said investigations have been launched to establish what happened during the incident that happened on Wednesday.

During the incident, the servicemen are reported to have stormed Lodwar Police Station to rescue four colleagues who were arrested for disarming a police officer at a roadblock near Turkana University College.

Related

More to follow...



In the headlines