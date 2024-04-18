KDF: Soldiers did not storm police station in Lodwar
The Kenya Defence Forces has said soldiers neither assaulted a police officer nor stormed a police station in Lodwar.
KDF has also said investigations have been launched to establish what happened during the incident that happened on Wednesday.
During the incident, the servicemen are reported to have stormed Lodwar Police Station to rescue four colleagues who were arrested for disarming a police officer at a roadblock near Turkana University College.
More to follow...