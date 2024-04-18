CDF Francis Ogolla involved in KDF chopper crash

President Ruto's full speech announcing death of CDF Francis Ogolla in chopper crash

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopter has crashed and caught fire in Sindar area on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. The chopper was carrying Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla. 

According to President William Ruto, ten occupants of the chopper died.

The survivors were airlifted by a second KDF aircraft.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commandant Peter Mulinge confirmed the incident.

According to the county commandant, the ill-fated aircraft was among three choppers which were leaving Cheptulel area.

It was the first to take off before crash-landing minutes later. 

According to the county police boss, KDF has cordoned off the scene of the crash.

Update: The crashed chopper was on a peace mission. Read more about its last mission here.

