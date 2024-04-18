President Ruto calls emergency security chiefs meeting after chopper crash involving CDF Ogolla

President William Ruto has called an urgent meeting of senior security personnel at State House, Nairobi, following this afternoon’s fatal crash of a helicopter believed to have had Chief of Defense Forces Francis Ogolla on board.

The National Security Council is comprised of the President, his Deputy, the Defense minister, the Attorney-General, the Chief of Defense Forces, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service, and the Inspector-General of Police.

It is the highest decision making organ of the country on security matters and is mandated with, among others, exercising supervisory control over national security organs and performing other functions related to national security.

Details were still scanty over the status of those on board the ill-fated helicopter at the time of writing this story, and President William Ruto was scheduled to address the nation from State House over the crash.

The military was yet to release the official confirmation of those on-board the ill-fated aircraft, which the Nation understands was ferrying senior military officers from a mission to survey the reconstruction of schools attacked by bandits in the Pokot region.