Revealed: Crashed KDF chopper was from schools peace mission

Nation.Africa has established that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla which crashed Thursday was coming from a peace mission in West Pokot County.

The chopper crashed in Sindar area on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, killing five.

The eight people onboard had taken off from Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in Sigor Constituency, West Pokot County, where KDF is reconstructing schools affected by banditry.

The reconstruction effort follows President William Ruto’s order to the military last week to rebuild schools affected by banditry in Chesegon area.

While commissioning the Cemtech clinker plant in Sebit, West Pokot, on Monday last week, President Ruto had indicated that KDF would be on the ground in two days’ time to ensure schools in Chesegon that were vandalised by bandits are reconstructed and reopened the next term.