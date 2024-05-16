DP Gachagua defends request for new cars, renovations

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended a Sh300 million request to renovate the Harambee House Annex Office, Karen and Mombasa residences, saying they have been neglected for 15 years, affecting critical areas of habitability.

In a statement by his spokesperson Njeri Rugene, he also sought to explain the Sh100 million request for the purchase of new vehicles, noting that the DP's office has been using old vehicles that are costly to maintain for the past 10 years.

“The Harambee House Annex Office and Mombasa Residence have been neglected over the last 15 years affecting critical areas of habitability, safety and security,” said Ms Njeri.

“For the last 10 years, the Office of The Deputy President has heavily relied on old, and refurbished vehicles which are costly to maintain, compromising service delivery.”