MCAs eyeing parliamentary seats don't have to resign now - IEBC

Wafula Chebukati

Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter  &  Collins Omulo

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a clarification for county assembly members following confusion over when they should quit. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.