CAS Chris Obure resigns

Transport chief administrative secretary (CAS) Chris Obure has resigned to focus on politics.

Speaking during a presser in Nairobi on Wednesday, he said he will vie for the Kisii Governor seat in the 2022 elections.

He tendered his resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 8. He also revealed that he will be running on an Azimio la Umoja-affiliated party.

"On this last day I wish to thank the President for the opportunity...My four-year tenure has been fruitful and I thank CS James Macharia for his support," said Mr Obure.

Addressing concerns that his age may affect his work, he said that instead, this gives him leverage over others as it means he has more experience.

"My age is just but a number and I don't know why people are concerned about my age. The most important thing about age is the experience acquired. Anyone can go to Kisii but they will find I have the best track record, which comes with age. We should worry about age when a person becomes senile and can't process information. My doctor can confirm that I am sane, and I can confirm that I am fit to run for this office," he said.

CS Macharia praised Obure, saying that his performance is a benchmark of what a CAS should be.

"Transition is not easy, and we are calling on Kenyans to support him," the CS said, noting that there are critical projects still pending that need to be completed.

