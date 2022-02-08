Civil servants eying political seats must resign by tomorrow: Court of Appeal

Court of Appeal says all government workers eyeing political seats in 2022 General Election must resign by February 9.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Labour Relations court had extended orders that suspended the electoral commission's directive requiring all civil servants seeking elective seats in the August polls to resign by February 9.

Public officers eying political seats in the forthcoming General Election must resign by tomorrow, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

