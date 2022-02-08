Keter, Munyes resign from cabinet to join active politics

Charles Keter and John Munyes

Devolution CS Charles Keter (left) and his Petoleum counterpart John Munyes. They have resigned from cabinet to join active politics.

Photo credit: Courtesy
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and his Petroleum counterpart John Munyes have today resigned to pursue political interests ahead of the August 2022 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.