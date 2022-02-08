Keter, Munyes resign from cabinet to join active politics

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and his Petroleum counterpart John Munyes have today resigned to pursue political interests ahead of the August 2022 General Election.

Addressing the press at his office today morning, Mr Keter said, in line with the circular issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, he has left office to formally concentrate on his quest to be the next Kericho governor.

Mr Keter thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for according him the opportunity to serve in his cabinet since 2015

"I want to thank my teams at both the ministry of Energy for the great milestones and the ministry of Devolution for the good work and support they have extended to me," Mr Keter said.

He said he will vie using the United Democratic Alliance.

CS Munyes resigned to focus on his Turkana County gubernatorial bid.

Munyes resigns