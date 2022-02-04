Wavinya Ndeti resigns from CAS job to focus on politics

Transport and Infrastructure Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Wavinya Ndeti has become the second member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet to resign and focus on political campaigns.

In her Friday announcement at Transcom House, the Ministry's headquarters, Ms Ndeti said she wants to concentrate on gunning for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

“I wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of section 43 (5) of the Elections Act, 2011 that require those holding public offices and who wish to contest for any elective post in the forthcoming August 9, 2022 General Election to resign as a prerequisite for qualification, I have henceforth tendered my resignation from office of Chief Administrative Secretary effective today February 4, 2022,” she said.

Ms Ndeti is in the race to succeed Governor Alfred Mutua, who is serving his last term. She will be battling it out with State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama, among others.

She is among many public servants serving in President Kenyatta’s administration who want to vie for elective positions in the forthcoming General Election.

Ms Ndeti expressed her gratitude to the Head of State for allowing her to be part of the administration working to achieve the Big Four Agenda.

Before joining the Cabinet in January 2020, she served as the chairperson of the governing council of the Kenya Water Institute for one year.

“I take this earliest opportunity to most sincerely thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for affording me the precious opportunity to serve in his government and assist him with his development agenda, particularly in achieving the Big Four Agenda,” she said.

Ms Ndeti added: “Under the president’s leadership, the government has achieved unmatched milestones and I have no doubt that Kenyans will remain forever grateful as they access services to stimulate their growth and development.”

Ms Ndeti is expected to vie for Machakos governorship on a Wiper ticket, having been a close ally of Kalonzo Musyoka.

Her resignation follows that of Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Joseph Boinnet, who quit to vie for Elgeyo Marakwet governor’s seat.

The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua asked Cabinet secretaries, chief administrative secretaries, principal secretaries and other senior government officials interested in running for elective office to vacate by Tuesday next week.

In a letter, Mr Kinyua asked all public servants eyeing elective positions to surrender all public assets and prepare handover notes for a smooth transition.