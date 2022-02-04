Wavinya Ndeti resigns from CAS job to focus on politics

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti when she announced her resignation from the post on February 4, 2022. Looking on is Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Transport and Infrastructure Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Wavinya Ndeti has become the second member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet to resign and focus on political campaigns.

