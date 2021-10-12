File

Politics

Prime

23 women in heated race to be governors

By  Justus Ochieng'

At least 23 women leaders are eyeing the coveted governor post in next year’s elections, raising the possibility that more counties could have women bosses compared to only three that have tasted female leadership since implementation of devolved governments in 2013.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.