CS Adan Mohamed resigns, eyes Mandera governor seat

East African Community (EAC) Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed has announced his resignation.

In a presser at his office Tuesday, he said he has stepped down to contest the Mandera governor seat.

"As we approach the General Elections in August 2022, I have considered options on the future roles I can play in the development of our country and reached the decision to run for the position of Governor, Mandera County. Accordingly, in accordance with the applicable laws, I tendered my resignation as the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development to the President this afternoon," he said.

"For the Great people of Mandera County, change is coming, and in a big way. I look forward to serving you as your next Governor- Inshallah," he added.

Also read: DP Ruto welcomes former cabinet members to UDA

Mr Mohammed thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving him the opportunity to serve the country by working through three ministries: Trade, Agriculture and East African Community and Regional Development.

“It is now a point in my life that I have to make different choices as we look forward into our next steps as the general election approaches,” said Mr Mohammed.

“I have today tendered my resignation to get back to the village to serve the community where I grew up as their governor.”