Joseph Boinnet resigns to vie for Elgeyo Marakwet governor's seat

Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Joseph Boinnet has resigned to vie for Elgeyo Marakwet gubernatorial seat.

Mr Boinnet made the announcement after appearing before the National Assembly Sports, culture and tourism committee on the Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

The former Inspector General pointed out that he has served Kenyans in various capacities in the public service and now it’s time to seek an elective position.

“I want to thank his Excellency the President for trusting me with the position of Inspector General for five years and also appointed me to a senior position of a CAS,” Mr Boinnet said.

“Today’s appearance before parliament is my last day on duty because after this I am going to resign. I will tender my resignation letter to the Head of Public Service,” he told reporters outside parliament buildings.

Asked on the party he will use for his gubernatorial quest, Mr Boinnet said it is the people who will decide for him.

“It is the people who will speak. When they tell me to go in a particular direction that is what I will do,” Mr Boinnet said.

Mr Boinnet is among public servants serving in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration that are set to go for elective positions in the forthcoming General Elections.

The resignation of Mr Boinnet comes just a day after Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua asked Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior government officials interested in running for elective office to vacate by Tuesday next week.

In the letter, Mr Kinyua asked all public servants eying elective positions to surrender all public assets and prepare handover notes for smooth transitioning.

“The handover notes should lay emphasis on work plans and status of priority of national development projects,” reads Kinyua’s letter.