Joseph Boinnet resigns to vie for Elgeyo Marakwet governor's seat

Joseph Boinnet

Mr Joseph Boinnet

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Joseph Boinnet has resigned to vie for Elgeyo Marakwet gubernatorial seat.

