Azimio raids Kitale at Natembeya event, calls out Mudavadi, Wetang’ula

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s emissaries yesterday countered Deputy President William Ruto’s charm offensive in Luhyaland even as President Uhuru Kenyatta succession race intensified.

During the homecoming of former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya, who recently resigned to run for Trans Nzoia governor, leaders allied to Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga dismissed Kenya Kwanza of DP Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

The presence of Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya at the Kitale event sent a strong warning that President Kenyatta is leaving nothing to chance in his succession race.

“In the coming election, we will be choosing between a group that wants to unite the country under Azimio la Umoja and one that wants to divide the country. Let’s choose unity over division,” said Mr Wamalwa.

He said devolution has helped promote equity and it is only safe in the hands of Raila and Azimio la Umoja, even as he added that he is taking up the kingpin mantle in Mulembeland.

“Devolution has brought a lot of fairness among our people across the country and the person who has fought and succeeded to bring devolution is Raila. Therefore, it is safe in his hands.”

CS Munya urged locals to reject DP’s team, saying it does not have the country’s interest at heart and is only keen on dividing the country for selfish agenda.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula who ditched ANC recently to join Democratic Action Party- Kenya (DAP-K) asked Mr Mudavadi to respect the Head of State arguing that a number of projects in Western region were brought by President Kenyatta.

“He was a Minister, what did he do for our people? The road he is using while going to Malulu is being done by President Kenyatta, so what is he telling the President? Let him respect the President,” said Mr Savula.

The leadership of DAP-K led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi who is also the party leader used the event to popularize itself and offer itself as the alternative voice for the region while noting that ANC and Ford Kenya are on their death-knell.

“We are championing for a new order in the region and as we bring new leadership without Musalia and Mudavadi. We must have unity so that our region can have development. What is killing our counties in the region is corruption perpetuated by few leaders,” said Mr Wamunyinyi.

CS Munya while defending handshake between Mr Odinga and Mr Kenya asked the locals that they should not accept to be hoodwinked by a team which do not have the country’s interest at heart but are after dividing the country for selfish agenda.

“Handshake has brought a lot of peace in this country and that is the purpose of a new beginning under Azimio which is after uniting this country so that we work on our economy and create jobs for our youths,” said Mr Munya.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui asked the Luhya community not be left out in the next government by siding with Mr Mudavadi and Senator Wetang’ula saying that the interest of the region will be well-catered for in the Azimio government.

“Baba (Mr Odinga) has sent us here to confirm if you people are aware of the direction this country has taken politically. If you want to know the camp which is going to fail, look at where Musalia is. We cannot support a person who destroyed the maize sector,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati who joined DAP-K officially saying that: “In every transition period, Musalia commits political mistakes. In 2002, he jumped the winning team to join Kanu, a similar thing he did in 2013 and now he has done it again by joining Ruto. Please our people, stand with Azimio and support Raila’s presidency.”

The leader of UDP Cyrus Jirongo said that the Kenya Kwanza alliance is of characters who cannot be trusted with the leadership of the country asking Kenyans to reject them in the August polls while urging them to embrace the partnership between ODM, Jubilee and One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

“If we give them a chance to rule us, we will be finished. We must find a way to work together so that we form the next government,” he said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed labelled DP Ruto as a liar saying his suggested pact with Mr. Mudavadi and Wetang’ula is focused on power sharing and not offering solutions to the challenges facing Kenyans as he has been purporting.

“I have not seen Mama Mboga and the Mkokoteni guy in the power sharing deal. This simply means whatever he has been telling Kenyans was a lie just to win their backing in his state house bid,” said Mr. Mohammed.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho drummed support for ODM leader Raila Odinga saying he is better placed to take this country to the next level.

“We know that the deputy president is known for failing to deliver on his promises. We urge the residents of western Kenya to back Mr. Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as the Luhya leaders,” said Mr, Joho.

Mr. Natembeya who will be vying on the DAP-K ticket has promised to transform the economy of the region by focusing on turning the way things are managed in the county which has lagged behind economically.

“This county has been held hostage by the Ford Kenya party for the past 10 years. This explains why we have performed poorly in terms of development owing to interference by Senator Wetang’ula,” said Mr. Natembeya.