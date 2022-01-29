William Ruto

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi (left), Deputy President William Ruto (centre) and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula during a joint rally at Posta Grounds in Bungoma on January 28, 2022.

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Ruto-Mudavadi alliance opens fresh battlefronts in counties

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • The tremors of their alliance are being felt in Nairobi, Central, Western and the Rift Valley.
  • Mudavadi’s camp is against UDA fielding candidates in Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma and Vihiga Counties. 

The deal between Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula has opened new battlefronts as hopefuls eye Senate and governor positions using parties in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

