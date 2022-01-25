Musalia Mudavadi

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi delivers his speech during the party's National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Exposed: Mudavadi’s wins, losses in Ruto deal

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko  &  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mudavadi is said to have agreed to forego the push to be Mr Ruto’s running mate.
  • ANC leader will have a 30 per cent share of government, should Ruto win the presidential race.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi will not be on the presidential ballot but will instead back deputy president William Ruto and a running mate selected from the Mount Kenya region, sources close to the duo have disclosed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.