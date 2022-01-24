ANC-UDA

From left: Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, Deputy President William Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Jibebe Party leader William Kabogo hold hands in a show of unity at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on January 23.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mudavadi factor in race to State House

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi’s shift to deputy president William Ruto’s political camp complicates ODM leader Raila Odinga’s vote hunt in Western Kenya, making the region a hot battleground in the August General Election.

