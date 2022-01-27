Musalia Mudavadi

Revealed: The Uhuru-Mudavadi beef

By  Ibrahim Oruko

What you need to know:

  • Political observer says Musalia decision to join Ruto was made out of anger to spite President.
  • Allies of ANC party leader say he had been made to believe he was the President’s heir.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi have a lot in common. They are age mates, were both born into big political families, and they also pursued economics degrees at the University.  

