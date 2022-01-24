George Natembeya

Former Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, George Natembeya. He resigned to contest the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat. 

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Natembeya: I'm not a State project

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

George Natembeya was thought to be one of the toughest administrators in Kenya, having worked in different areas of the republic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.