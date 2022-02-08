DP Ruto welcomes former cabinet members to UDA
Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday received five ex-cabinet members to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
The five include Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, who announced his resignation today, Labour CAS Patrick Ntutu, Petroleum and Mining CAS John Mosonik. Wildlife Principal Secretary Fred Segor and Tourism CAS Joseph Boinett were also part of the entourage.
DP Ruto shared images of him receiving them on social media.
Mr Keter will be vying for the Kericho governor seat while Mr Boinett is eyeing the Elgeyo Marakwet seat.
The Court of Appeal has ruled that government workers eyeing political seats have until tomorrow February 9 to resign from office.