Fernandes Barasa

Former Ketraco Managing Director Fernandes Barasa during an interview at his Kawi office in Nairobi on June 28, 2016.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ketraco MD’s sudden exit amid graft probe puzzles lawmakers

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fernandes Barasa stepped down on Monday, a day before he was to respond to audit queries.
  • Acting MD Wamukota could not explain why Barasa left the company before the end of his contract.

MPs have questioned the abrupt resignation of Fernandes Barasa as the Managing Director of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, a day before he was to respond to audit queries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.