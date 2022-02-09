I will not vie for Meru Governor seat, says CS Munya

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui  &  Steve Otieno

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya will not be in the race for Meru governor after announcing that he will stay on as a Cabinet Secretary.

