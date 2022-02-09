I will not vie for Meru Governor seat, says CS Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya will not be in the race for Meru governor after announcing that he will stay on as a Cabinet Secretary.

The CS said he will instead continue serving in President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet.

"I have bigger national responsibilities, which I am committed to finalise. however, i am not a coward as my competitor allege. If I did not have these responsibilities, I would have gone for the Meru Governorship post and easily trounce my opponents. For now, my bid to enhance nation building will supersede the ambition for governorship.

He added; "I want to use my time to continue serving the farming community in the ministry under president Kenyatta," he told a press conference at his office in Nairobi.

Mr Munya said he will be eying a top seat in the Azimio La Umoja political formation.

"I will work closely with the people of Meru to evaluate the candidates and decide which one we'll follow. I will play national role in the party PNU and continue strengthening the relationship with jubilee under Azimio," Mr Munya said.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal ruled that all state and public officers eying political seats must resign by February.

Mr Munya has been touted as one of the preferred running mates for the Azimio formation and political pundits opine that he is President Uhuru Kenyatta's preferred choice.

He was the first governor of Meru County in 2013 before being ousted by incumbent Kiraitu Murungi before being appointed into cabinet by President Kenyatta.