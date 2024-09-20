After seven snubs, convicted police boss Masengeli finally in court

Hello

DIG Gilbert Masengeli finally in court after snubbing summons seven times

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Convicted Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration Police) Gilbert Masengeli has arrived in court for directions on his six-month jail term after snubbing summons seven times.

In his appearance in court, Mr Masengeli is accompanied by Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, his lawyers Cecil Miller, Danstan Omari as well as State Counsel Emmanuel Mbita and Charles Mutinda.

Altercation between AG Dorcas Oduor and LSK lawyers as they reject service of some court documents

The six-month imprisonment was to start on Thursday midnight, and Justice Lawrence Mugambi is to make a decision on the next direction.

Mr Masengeli was sentenced to six-month imprisonment after he failed to appear seven times before Justice Mugambi to explain the whereabouts of three men abducted in Kitengela, Kajiado County, on August 19.

The three, activist Bob Njagi and brothers Jamil and Aslam Longton, were on Friday, September 20 found alive.

WhatsApp Image 2024-09-20 at 10.28.02 (1)

Convicted DIG Gilbert Masengeli (left) flanked by DIG  Eliud Langat waits for Justice Mugambi to arrive for directions in the abduction incident of three persons at Kitengela.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi| Nation

On Thursday, September 19, Mr Masengeli tried unsuccessfully to appear before magistrate Mugambi, but the judge was presiding over another case before a three-member bench. 

High Court judge Chacha Mwita directed his lawyer Cecil Miller to appear before Justice Mugambi on Friday morning.

As at a quarter to 11 am, Justice Mugambi had not arrived in court, as he was delivering judgment in a three-judge bench of which he was a member.

More follows

