Kitengela three: Missing siblings and activist found alive in Kiambu

Activist Bob Micheni Njagi and brothers Jamil and Aslam Longton, who had been christened Kitengela Three after they were abducted a month ago in the Kajiado County town, are alive.

The three said they were freed in the wee hours of Friday, September 20, morning, a few hours after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja was sworn into office.

The Longton brothers said they were freed by their captors and promised to give more information through the president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Faith Odhiambo.

A video posted on X by Ms Odhiambo showed that the Langton brothers were freed somewhere in Gachie and they walked to a house where they allegedly charged their mobile phones before calling the LSK president.

"At around 1 am Bob Njagi managed find his way to Tigoni police station for assistance. He is alive and well," Ms Odhiambo said in the post.

Confirming they are alive and well pic.twitter.com/acm7RcNrNz — Faith Odhiambo (@FaithOdhiambo8) September 20, 2024

"To family, friends and every Kenyan that has continued to pray for me, I wish to confirm that I am well and with my family. It is now time to quiet the noise, be grateful for life and for everyone to reflect on why Kenya matters," Ms Odhiambo indicated that this was the message sent by Mr Njagi to his family.

The three who were abducted on August 19 at Kitengela, were freed just before Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli indicated that he would be appearing in court to apologise to court and explain their whereabouts.

Mr Masengeli was found guilty of contempt of court by Justice Lawrence Mugambi and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

The sentence was however suspended for seven days to allow him to purge the contempt.

On Friday, Mr Masengeli made unsuccessful attempts to appear before Justice Mugambi but the judge was handling another case in a three-judge bench.

High Court judge Chacha Mwita directed his lawyer Cecil Miller to appear before Justice Mugambi this morning.

The three men were abducted on August 19, by persons believed to be police officers.

In a petition filed at the High Court, LSK said the three were active citizens on social media platforms and had been sensitising the youth on wide range of issues, more so advocating for the rejection of the finance bill in totality and to actively participate in the protests.

The two Longton brothers were abducted on August 19 at around 2 pm while leaving their house at Kitengela, while Mr Njagi was taken away by masked men later at night, on the same day, as he headed to his home, at the Kasina area.

The three have never been seen then, forcing LSK to file a habeas corpus petition, seeking their production.