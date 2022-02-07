Meru Woman Rep picks priest as deputy for gubernatorial bid

Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza has picked Isaac Mutuma, a Church minister, as her running mate in the August poll.

Ms Mwangaza, a first time Member of Parliament, declared interest to unseat Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi in 2019.

The woman rep, who is also the founder and bishop of Baite Family Fellowship Church, said she picked Rev Mutuma after much prayer and consultation.

“I have identified Isaac Mutuma as my running mate in the August contest. This is a team of smart brains and servants of the people. I cannot appoint without prayers,” she said.

Running mate

While accepting the appointment, Rev Mutuma, a son of former Njuri Ncheke chairman the late Paul M'Ethingia, said he was ready to serve the people of Meru in the capacity of a deputy governor.

"I am very happy and humbled to have been picked as a running mate to Ms Mwangaza. I take this as a calling from heaven and a divine assignment to serve God's holy mandate of the great commission in that high office," Rev Mutuma said.

He said he was keen on a government that will make Meru people happy by addressing the barriers that stand in their way.

Ms Mwangaza's bid has been gaining traction among the electorate, making her a front runner against seasoned politicians including Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his predecessor Peter Munya.

The woman rep has, over the last four years, popularised herself through a local TV channel, as a servant of the people.

Mobilisation skills

A shrewd businesswoman, a controversial politician-turned-bishop, Ms Mwangaza has caused jitters in the political circles due to her grassroots mobilisation skills and support base that cuts across the county.

She has also won the backing of clergyman Kiambi Atheru, who was to make a second stab at the governorship this year, having lost in 2017.

Ms Mwangaza promises to offer Meru residents better leadership through prudent utilisation of public funds.

“I have been to every corner of this county and many residents say they have not seen development. This is why I have resolved to sensitise the people on the amount of money that goes to the county,” Ms Mwangaza said during one of her rallies.

She added: “I am eager to take over the governor’s office in August so that I can implement my dream of efficient utilization of county funds.”

Track record

Ms Mwangaza has dared both Mr Kiraitu and Mr Munya for a fight expressing confidence that she will triumph.

She said she will unveil her manifesto and the team she will be working with on March 27.

Ms Mwangaza, defended her track record in utilisation of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (Ngaaf) in the last four years.

She further faulted the county government on its implementation of water provision programmes, saying residents were still queuing for hours to get the vital commodity.



