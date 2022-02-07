Meru Woman Rep picks priest as deputy for gubernatorial bid

Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza. She will vie for the Meru gubernatorial seat in the August poll.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

  • Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza has picked Isaac Mutuma, a Church minister, as her running mate.
  • The founder and bishop of Baite Family Fellowship Church, said she picked Rev Mutuma,  after much prayer and consultation.
  • A controversial politician-turned-bishop, Ms Mwangaza has caused jitters in the political circles due to her grassroots mobilisation skills.

Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza has picked Isaac Mutuma, a Church minister, as her running mate in the August poll.

