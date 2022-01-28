Kiraitu, Munya, Mwangaza in tough fight for governor seat

Peter Munya and Kiraitu Murungi

Governor Kiraitu Murungi (right) shares a laugh with Agriculture CS Peter Munya at Murungene Primary School in Igembe North in 2017. 

Photo credit: File

By  Gitonga Marete  &  David Muchui

The Meru gubernatorial contest is promising to be a veritable battle of the titans, with Governor Kiraitu Murungi poised to face off with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.