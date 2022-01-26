Ruto and Mudavadi

DP William Ruto’s deal with ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi has rattled the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Deal between Ruto, Mudavadi rattles vote-rich Mt Kenya

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto’s deal with Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi has rattled the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.