Form a united front ahead of polls, Muturi urges Mt Kenya leaders

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi s

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi speaking in Limuru. He urged Mt Kenya leaders to form a united front ahead of the August polls and stop begging for the deputy president's position.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Dickens Ngicho

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has appealed to political leaders form Mt Kenya region to form a united front to bargain with other coalitions as equals instead of begging to be given the presidential running mate slot.

