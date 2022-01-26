Form a united front ahead of polls, Muturi urges Mt Kenya leaders

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has appealed to political leaders form Mt Kenya region to form a united front to bargain with other coalitions as equals instead of begging to be given the presidential running mate slot.

Mr Muturi hit out at some leaders from the central Kenya region who have been complaining that the newfound pact between Deputy President William Ruto and ANC's Musalia Mudavadi could deny Mt Kenya region the running mate chance in the UDA party.

"How timid can leaders be to go begging for the number two position as if this whole region cannot produce one leader?" posed Mr Muturi.

The National Assembly Speaker was addressing grassroots political leaders at a hotel in Limuru town where they endorsed him as the presidential flag bearer for the Democratic Party.

Responding to questions from journalists, Mr Muturi said he had no issue with the UDA-ANC pact, but advertised Mt Kenya leaders to forge their own unity and stop subjecting themselves to plans made elsewhere.

"Their unity (UDA and ANC) is their own business. Let’s organise our own unity in Mt Kenya and negotiate our future as one team," said Mr Muturi.

He announced that the Democratic Party would hold its National Delegates Conference on February 21 where he would be endorsed as its presidential candidate.

Mr Muturi said he and his party are open to talking with any political formation, but insisted that the unity of all Mt Kenya political parties is his main desire.