ANC party's NDC Bomas of Kenya

From Left: Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, DP William Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Jibebe Party leader William Kabogo at the Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 during ANC party's NDC meeting.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Ruto and Mudavadi: When political expediency trumps personal honour

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto’s dalliance with Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi is the latest illustration of the saying that there are no permanent enemies or friends in politics.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.