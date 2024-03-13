Joseph Irungu

Sent to hang: Jowie, choir boy who played guitar in church, starts long chapter in jail

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at the High Court in Nairobi on March 13, 2024 where he was handed a death sentence for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani at Lamuria Garden apartment on September 19, 2018.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor of the Daily Nation

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jowie sat pensively in the dock, a blue cotton mask covering a large part of his face.
  • The convict looked beaten compared to the other times he had been presented in court.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Onyango-Obbo: Haiti mess - Kenya must jump in now

    William Ruto and Ariel Henry

  2. PREMIUM Gakuyo: Prison life is hard and all my friends were fake

    David Kariuki Ngari alias Gakuyo

  3. PREMIUM Graduates in Nakuru turn to uncommon employment

    Number plates

  4. PREMIUM Two churches and a bar: Thome residents' nightmare