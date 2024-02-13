Monicah Kimani murder: DPP Renson Ingonga to appeal Jacque Maribe acquittal

The Director of Public Prosecutions has filed a notice of appeal against the acquittal of former TV anchor Jacque Maribe in the murder of businesswoman Monicah Kimani.

Ms Maribe had been charged alongside her former fiancé, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, with the murder of the 28-year-old businesswoman in 2018.

Last week, High Court judge Grace Nzioka found Mr Irungu guilty of murder but freed Ms Maribe.

The judge said there was no evidence linking Ms Maribe to the death of the deceased.

Jacque Maribe at the Milimani Law Courts on February 9, 2024, where she was acquitted in the murder case of businesswoman Monicah Kimani. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

"I find the evidence adduced against the second accused person insufficient to prove the offence against her and I acquit her accordingly," Justice Nzioka said in a judgement delivered last Friday.

The court was of the view that the prosecution should have charged Ms Maribe with giving false information to a person employed in the public service under section 129 of the penal code.

Jacque Maribe hugs her father Maribe Mwangi at the Milimani Law Courts on February 9, 2024 after she was acquitted in the murder case of businesswoman Monicah Kimani. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group