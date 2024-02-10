Grace Nzioka: The no-nonsense judge who delivered justice in Monica Kimani's murder case

Until when she delivered the judgment on Monica Kimani's murder case, Justice Grace Nzioka may have been little known.

But she is no newcomer. She has risen through the echelons, handling cases and living experiences that only she can recount.

The Monica murder case has, however, stoked her limelight.

In her hands, the fate of former TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, lay. Yesterday, she found Mr Irungu guilty of the murder and acquitted Ms Maribe.

Her prowess and mastery—but particularly the free-flowing delivery of her judgment, mostly as nuanced explanation of the main points, without having to look down to read words verbatim—she was in her best.

If she, indeed, ever proved it, it was in her words: "I can assure that the court analysed all the evidence. I can actually read this judgment for six hours without a paper in my hands.”

She then went on to narrate her thought process, only glancing at the paper very briefly, and continuing with her determinations of key issues in the matter.

Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir argues that Justice Nzioka “is one of the brightest judges in Kenya.”

“Justice Nzioka has an austere and ascetic demeanour but she is one of the brightest judges in Kenya. And one with unimpeachable credibility,” said Mr Kipkorir.

Perhaps to further confirm her firmness, Mr Kipkorir said he has never seen the judge laugh since her days as a junior magistrate at Sheria House Law Courts.

Phannie Kwega, another advocate, posted on X: “Judge Grace Nzioka Judgment can be used to teach criminal litigation…. from topic one to the last topic.”

“Judgment has case laws, appeal case references, commentaries, analysis, explanations, laws, effects… The judgment is a whole package. This one, we all must read it in whole and refresh our memories.”

Justice Grace Nzioka. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Her job, with all the occupational hazards it comes with, has sometimes plunged her into life-threatening experiences as was the case in 2013.

As a judge probing the Tana Delta clashes that claimed more than 160 lives, she was together with her husband kidnapped by unknown men.

On the fateful day, she was driving into her Karen home around 10pm when she was confronted by five armed men. Together with her husband who drove into the scene unknowingly, the gang held them hostage.

A laptop, a television set, several critical documents, and other items were reported stolen during the incident. They were also forced to withdraw Sh40,000 from an ATM in Dagoretti and were moments later abandoned in Kangemi area.

It was reported that police officers investigating the case sought to determine why the judge’s bodyguards were unarmed at the time of the incident. It was suspected that her abduction was related to the case she was probing.

Then, other experiences even put her career on the line. In the same year (2013), the Judges and the Magistrates Vetting Board wanted her and two others sacked over diverse complaints.

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie is escorted to prison on February 9, 2024 after he was found guilty of murdering Monica Kimani. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Justice Nzioka and Justice Rosemelle Mutoka, then a Chief Magistrate, were accused of being temperamental and delaying rulings.

Justice Nzioka was on the chopping board for allegedly disrespecting advocates appearing before her, with the board observing that her conduct was unbecoming and was affecting the dispensation of justice.

She was particularly accused of treating counsels rudely whenever they tried to find out when judgment would be delivered.

“The judge failed to appreciate that her conduct had a demeaning and negative impact on both dispensation of justice and on litigants and their advocates,” the board said of her demeanour.

That was a storm she briskly waded through. According to a Gazette Notice on the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice annual report 2016-2017, she has had a stint in the commercial division.

Justice Grace Nzioka at the Milimani Law Court on January 26, 2024. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

When Chief Justice Martha Koome reshuffled judges, she was among the four judges who were transferred to various roles.

The transfer which affected the High Court, Constitutional and Human Rights Division, Criminal Division as well as Family Division courts saw Justice Nzioka become the Presiding Judge in Naivasha from September 15, 2022.

She has been “serving in the Criminal Division of the High Court yielding exceptional case management strategies which are expected to be replicated in Naivasha,” reads the judiciary post on her transfer at the time.

In Naivasha, she championed for establishment of child protection units at various stations to deal with backlog of cases involving minors.