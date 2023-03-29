Monica Kimani murder: Court rules Jowie, Maribe have a case to answer

Journalist Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie have a case to answer in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, the High Court has ruled.

Justice Grace Nzioka found that the prosecution had adduced evidence to warrant putting the two accused persons on their defence.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has adduced evidence requiring to put each of the two accused persons on their defence,” said Justice Nzioka in a ruling delivered virtually from her current workstation in Naivasha High Court.

Mr Irungu’s lawyer, Prof Hassan Nandwa, said he would call one witness during the defence hearing. The witness will testify in two hours.

Mr Katwa Kigen, for Ms Maribe, said four witnesses are scheduled to appear for her and they will testify in four hours.

During the prosecution’s case, 44 witnesses were called, including the case investigating officer, Chief Inspector of Police Maxwell Otieno, who stated that Kimani was killed using a sharp object, probably a knife, which has never been found.

She was killed on the night of September 19, 2018, at Lamuria Gardens Apartments in Kilimani, Nairobi.

She had arrived from Juba, South Sudan where she was running the family business.